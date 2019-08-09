Kettering man killed in motorway accident

A Kettering man was killed in motorway accident earlier this week, police have said.

The 32-year-old man, who has not been named, was involved in a fatal collision on the M5 on Wednesday (August 7).

A Gloucestershire Police spokesman said: “The man was travelling south on the M5 motorway from Bromsgrove and we estimate the collision happened about half a mile south of junction 10, Cheltenham, between 11pm and 11.15pm.

“Due to the extent of the damage caused by the impact the car’s battery was disconnected and all electrics in the car stopped working immediately, including the car’s headlights, which meant that they would have gone out and made it very hard to see the car from the main carriageway.

“We would like to thank the lorry driver who reported seeing the car shortly before 5.30am in the undergrowth next to the hard shoulder and giving our control room the location of where he had seen the car, which enabled all three emergency services to attend the scene.

“We are still appealing for anyone who travelled the M5 from the M42 at junction 4a and the Bromsgrove area and who may have dash-cam or in-car video footage during the relevant times to contact us and to submit any footage to us at: 101@gloucestershire.police.uk - quoting incident 72 of August 8.

“Several people have called us already and we hope that other road users will now be able to review their footage and make contact with us.

“Our officers are continuing other inquiries to locate other motorists on the road around the time of the incident and we are doing everything we can to find out what happened on behalf of the family.”