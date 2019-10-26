Kettering man celebrates 100th birthday

A Kettering man is celebrating a special milestone today (Saturday) after turning 100.

John Hanger, who lives at Elm Bank Care Home in Northampton Road, has lived in Kettering for his whole life and lived in Kingsley Avenue before moving to the care home in 2017.

He went to Kettering Grammar School before working as a company cashier for several firms.

He was married to his wife Mary for 47 years, who he described as a very special woman and a wonderful wife.

John said he was just a "very ordinary chap who doesn't like any fuss".

Many happy returns John.