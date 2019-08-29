Kettering Library toy problem solved with puzzle donation

Young users of Kettering Library will have some new toys to play with after a donation from Kettering Town Centre Partnership.

Founder members of the partnership, Simon Cox and Davina Parkhouse handed over the chunky jigsaws to library manager Sheila Jolley and Pauline Goodman, Chair of the Friends of Kettering Library.

Toys donated to Kettering Library to be used in their free sessions for pre-school children

The selection of high quality, colourfully painted jigsaws feature educational numbers and alphabets.

Library Manager Sheila Jolley said: “The new toys will be used at our free drop-in sessions for the under 5s.

“It’s so important for pre-school children to have fun and learn - it’s a crucial stage of their development.

“The jigsaws will help children with their fine motor skills and with their number and letter recognition.

“Our Rhymetime, Pre-school Play, and Explore a Story sessions which we run in the library are all free.”

Davina Parkhouse, who owns The Bean Hive in High Street, made the donation from her shop on behalf of Kettering Town Centre Partnership.

She said: “The Bean Hive has been well supported by the community since we opened so it is lovely to be able to give something back.

“The children’s area is such a fabulous free way to entertain children and it’s been wonderful to be able to help.

“That’s what the partnership is all about - supporting Kettering and keeping the town centre a place people want to spend time in.”

Kettering Town Centre Partnership was formed in February this year by a group of five business owners ‘to help support the town centre and represent the voice of the local community’.

For all events at Kettering Library go to https://www.facebook.com/ketteringlibrary/