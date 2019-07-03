Kettering library to host week of fun events

An art exhibition kicks off a week of events at Kettering Library next week.

The exhibition at the Sheep Street building opens on Monday, July 8 with a special preview evening with bar and live music.

Entry is £5 which includes the first drink. Wine, beer and soft drinks will be available to buy during the evening. Tickets available on the door from 7pm.

On Wednesday, July 10, there is a murder mystery evening with the Hamitup Players from 7pm onwards. Tickets for this are £5.

And on Saturday, July 13, there is a bar and live music. Entry is free.