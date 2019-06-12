Kettering junction improvements given green light

Kettering is set to undergo a number of junction improvements to help with the growth of the town.

At yesterday's cabinet meeting for transport, highways, environment and public protection, Northamptonshire County Council approved plans for a number of junction improvements to be

conducted in the Kettering East area.

The plans are designed to help with traffic flow and facilitate development to the east of the town.

Cllr Ian Morris said: "We’ve seen quite significant improvements to the highways infrastructure in Kettering over the past few years and this has made a positive contribution to the town centre.

"This new set of projects is very much an extension of that good work but also essential in allowing the road network to cope with the new development to the east of the town."

Kettering has already received a junction improvement at Windmill Avenue/Deeble Road, and there are now plans in place for improvements at five other junctions.

They are:

· Stamford Road/Windmill Avenue

· Windmill Avenue/St Mary's Road

· Barton Road/Pytchley Road

· Barton Road/Windmill Avenue

· Barton Road/Cranford Road

The first scheduled junction improvement is at Barton Road/Cranford Road and work is planned to commence in July.

A report said: "Kettering Council has agreed to pay the county council the cost of the Barton Road/Cranford Road junction improvement, currently estimated at £880,000, from developer contributions currently received."

The estimated costs of the other junction developments have not been outlined in the report.

The improvements are being funded by a Section 106 agreement, which are private deals made between local authorities and developers attached to a planning application to make a development acceptable which would otherwise be unacceptable in planning terms.

The Section 106 agreement associated with the planning permission of Kettering East requires the developers to pay a total of £6.3 million to Kettering Council for off-site highway improvements.

As well as the junction developments , the highway improvements also comprise of a bus priority scheme, walking and cycling measues, works to A14 junction 9 and a contribution to A14 junction 10.

These improvements are yet to be agreed and finalised however.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Eileen Hales (Windmill Ward) said that she welcomed the improvements.

However, she expressed that she would like the junction at Barton Road/Windmill Avenue to be completed first as that currently causes a number of problems.

The cabinet said they would explore this recommendation.