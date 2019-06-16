Kettering hosting first wellbeing festival

A two-day Kettering festival full of health and wellbeing activities will take place next weekend.

Kettering Council is hosting the festival on June 22 and 23. The free festival will have more than 40 stalls at Northampton Road Recreation Ground on Saturday and at Boughton House on Sunday, plus a number of different activities at many different locations.

All events across the weekend are free of charge. On Saturday activities at Northampton Road Recreation Ground take place from 10am to 4pm.

There will be taekwondo demonstrations, pilates tasters, children’s zorb football, free fruit kebabs, health checks, penalty shootout, fire engine, crazy bikes, free bike maintenance checks, free pet wellbeing consultations, CPR workshops, lots of free sport taster sessions and much more.

On Sunday, June 23, people will be able to explore the amazing grounds of Boughton House with health walks and join in with activities and workshops, including tai chi, judo, crystal therapy, massage, yoga, meditation and arts and crafts.

Organisations will also join the festival with taster sessions at Kettering’s rugby, tennis, swimming, cricket, volleyball and cycling clubs, as well as complimentary therapy sessions at the Newlands Centre and activities at Kettering Museum and Gallery.

To find the full list of activities and stalls visit www.thisiskettering.com/health-and-wellbeing-festival

Shirley Plenderleith, head of public services at Kettering Council, said: “This is our first Health and Wellbeing Festival and we are really pleased with how organisations, groups and individuals are getting on board with what we are trying to do.

"We’re really looking forward to the weekend and hope that people from the borough will take this opportunity to come out and see the range of opportunities that are available to them locally to improve their health and wellbeing.”

Cllr Scott Edwards, Kettering Council’s portfolio holder for community and leisure, said: “The weekend is about promoting all different aspects of wellbeing, for all ages, including physical, social and mental.

"This is what the local authority is all about – bringing everyone together for the benefit of the borough.

"I hope that people will come along and see what is on offer at either or both of the varied programmes. Hopefully we can build on this in the future with feedback from all involved.”