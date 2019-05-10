Kettering hospital celebrates its nursing staff at graduation awards ceremony

Kettering General Hospital held an awards ceremony on Thursday (May 9) to celebrate the achievements of its nurses and nursing associates.

The graduation award ceremony – held at the Kettering Park Hotel – involved presentations to more than 75 staff including various kinds of nurses in training over the last year and their mentors.

Successful Open University degree student Julie Knighton receives her award from Leanne Hackshall and Simon Weldon

The event is linked to International Nurses Day on May 12, which celebrates the birth of the world’s most famous nurse, Florence Nightingale.

Kettering General Hospital’s director of nursing and quality, Leanne Hackshall, said: "This was a fantastic event that celebrated the work of our nurses and nurse associates who have successfully achieved their qualifications.

"They have all worked tremendously hard and shown determination and commitment in both their academic work and their on-the-job work and training at the hospital itself.

"Each of their journeys has been unique. Some have worked as healthcare assistants here for many years and have decided to progress their skills and develop their knowledge further.

International return to practice nurses receive their awards

"Others have come from overseas – or pursued a degree through the Open University – and have demonstrated they have all the skills needed to do a great job for us at Kettering General Hospital.

"We are delighted to have welcomed them all as fully trained staff on the KGH team.

"I also want to thank all of the mentors and practice supervisors who have done so much to support this year’s candidates in their training and development.”

The KGH event celebrated the work of nursing associates who successfully completed their two years of training and are now fully qualified in their new roles.

The Rocket Team won the team award for exceptional mentors presented to them by deputy director of nursing Diane Postle and the deputy director of human resources and organisational development, Sue Newing

They were Holly Aitken, Elizabeth Bayliss, Marites Berido, Wendy Brookes-Payne, David Corbishley, Deborah Cox, Edyta Graff, Charlotte Horsley, Manpreet Kaur, Sharon Mason, Karen Matabalan, Joanna Matthews, Kareema McCarthy, Sarah Raubenheimer, Jins Sebastian and Aaron Clark.

There were four winners of nursing degrees via the Open University – a four-year part-time nursing programme for healthcare support workers to gain a nursing degree and Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) registration.

The successful candidates were Julie Knighton, Wendy Iversen, Kathleen Gribbin, Rachel Lake and Lorna Parker.

Nurses who have a nursing qualification from their country of origin but are required to prove their competency to obtain NMC registration won awards on the night as part of the international return to practice programmer.

The individual exceptional mentors winners

The winners were Sharmi Salim, Chiamaka Eyiuche, Phebe Philip, Brenda Dadirai Mukozhiwa, Nkechi Bernadette Anakwenze, Christianah Toluwabori Morakinyo, Gigi Sheby, Saji Annamma Varghese, Prisca Ulu, Rachel Ikharona, Ellen Mudyiwa, Laya Puthen Purakkal Sasilalan, Nisha Maria Xaxier, Limitha Thomas, Divya Renjith, Prasanthi Gopalakrishnan Nair, Omodara Aminat Busari, Kala Sreekumar, Rita Ifeoma Onyeibe, Jude Nweze Ominyi, Lindah Nyaude, Babalola Oluwatoyin Dorcas, Christianah Adeleke, Ruby Chandy, Peter Chibuike Ezemba, Femy Grace Kunakose, Nkechi Blessing Obidigwe, Lilian Orji, Seenamol Pereppaden Poulse, and Sherin Prince.

Joanna Tkaczyk successfully completed the European Union nursing adaptation programme for qualified staff from the EU who need to complete studies and placements via Bristol University to gain NMC registration.

The hospital's mentors – the clinical teams and individuals that support the nurses and nursing associates through their qualification journey – were also recognised on the night.

Awards were given to The Rocket Team, a respiratory outreach team that supports patients with conditions like COPD, and individual mentors Hayley Burns, Alison Butler, Stacy Carter, Amanda Chapman, Viola Susette Fabroa, Katy Gordon and Charlotte Nunn.

Practice supervisors and supporters Emmanuel Abeka, Rachel Almond, Maureen Brown, Giselle Elcano-Corpuz, Hannah Lovell, Melanie Moore, Kris Nicol, Liz Power, Caroline Yarnell-Smith, Jessica Armada, Shelly Jose, Amanda O’Neill and Sruthi Sreddham Nair were also recognised for their efforts.

KGH’s lead nurse for practice development, Hayley Burns, said: “The trainees and trainers have shown great dedication, resilience and hard work over the past 18 months.

The exceptional supervisors and supporters of the nurses in training show off their awards

"They are role models who have made an outstanding contribution to high-quality patient care, education and training.

"We are very proud here at KGH to have so many things to celebrate. Our international return to practice programme has a 100 per cent success rate and we have gained over 70 nurses for the trust from our OSCE programme."