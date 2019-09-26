Kettering girl's shoe design proves a winner

A Kettering schoolgirl saw shoes produced based on one of her designs at an art class.

Eman Naeem, a Year 10 pupil at Kettering Science Academy, saw her winning elephant design made into a pair by shoe giant Kickers.

Eman with her winning shoes.

She had been tasked with designing children's shoes during Saturday art classes at the University of Northampton with a visit from the Kickers team who took students through the design and manufacture process.

Students were then asked to come up with their most fun and innovative designs with the best three being made into samples with the possibility of going into full production. Eman’s elephant design was one of the three selected, manufactured and exhibited at the course’s end of year exhibition in Somerset House, London.

Eman said: "As part of the course we did fashion design, textiles, shoe design, photography and film-making. Each week a new skill was added and we completed a finished item for each module. I liked all of it but I think the fashion designing was my favourite.

"I decided to do an elephant design as Kickers brought along some examples and there was a unicorn shoe that inspired me. I decided to use 3D pieces for the trunk and tail and I think the design works really well.

Kiara and Eman both enjoyed the experience.

"A few days before the exhibition my dad received an email saying my shoe was going to be made. I couldn’t believe it! The first time I saw them was at the exhibition and I took about a hundred photos of them!"

Fellow Kettering Science Academy Kiara-Jane Schraader-Pearson also designed footwear on the course.

Both girls gained a huge amount from the art classes, which were run as part of the National Saturday Club, and say it has encouraged them to consider art as a possible future career

Kiara said: "The team from Kickers was really friendly, showed us a catalogue of their previous work and told us about the history of the company. I designed a world map Kicker with little pins on the shoes to stick on to show where you have been in the world.

"The exhibition was beautiful because it was made up of work at Saturday clubs from a range of departments and lots of universities. National Saturday Club is a big organisation that inspires youth into different careers and gives them more confidence in their chosen subjects. It was a great opportunity that let us explore different media and make friends from lots of schools in the area."

Eman's shoe design could now go into full production.

Both girls received an award for Commitment and Dedication at KSA’s recent Awards evening.