Kettering gears up for carnival

Final preparations are under way ahead of Kettering Carnival this Saturday (August 17).

The parade starts at 1pm at the Harlequin pub in Stamford Road, before making its way through the town centre to reach the High Street by about 1.45pm for a 15-minute stop.

The procession will continue on to Rockingham Road Pleasure Park for about 2.45pm, with the carnival fete offering lots of activities from 11am to 5.30pm in the park.

Celebrations will continue that evening with the end of carnival dance at the Athletic Club in Rockingham Road from 7.30pm. Tickets are £5.