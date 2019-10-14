Kettering Gang Show set for special anniversary production

Scouts and Guides from the Kettering district have been preparing to tread the boards to perform in a firm favourite of the Kettering entertainment calendar.

Kettering Gang Show will be taking audiences on a time-travelling trip down memory lane for their 60th anniversary production Trouble With Time.

The show will see the return to the stage of 80-year-old Ray Fullilove, who featured in the first ever Kettering Gang Show when he was an assistant Scout leader.

Ray said: “I was in the chorus at the first show which took place at the Rockingham Road Methodist Church.

“We did a so-called comedy sketch about a rocket to the moon because at the time there were the THOR missiles at Harrington airfield so it was quite topical.

“I’ve participated in all the gang shows, even when I lived in Melton Mowbray for two years, helping as a scene shifter.

Kettering Gang Show rehearsals for 60th anniversary show.'l-r Bethany Green, 11, Maria Brear, 14, and Oliver Back, 10, who is appearing in a sketch with Ray Fullilove, 80, who has been involved in every gang show since 1959

“I never learnt the lines for a show I was in, so every show was a unique performance.”

Ray will play the part of grandad alongside Gang members Bethany Green, Maria Brear and Oliver Back who play his grandchildren Emily, Janet and John.

Director Dom Winfield said: “We will show an entirely fictional, untrue history of Kettering Gang Show.

“In this special celebratory anniversary show Emily, Janet and John go to visit their grandad Ray at the McKinley Home for Retired Actor and Actresses.

“Something strange is happening and through time travelling we re-visit some of our classic routines from the past.

“We’ve got some of our older life members joining us for special cameo roles.”

Chris Churchin, chairman of Kettering Gang Show, said: “We’re really proud of the performers.

“They have put in a tremendous amount of effort and have been rehearsing since May.

“We’ve got a very young cast and it’s going to be and extra special show full of fun, laughter and music.”

Kettering Gang Show’s Trouble With Time 60th anniversary show runs at the Masque Theatre, Barton Seagrave from Tuesday, October 29 to Saturday, November 2 with performances every day at 7.30pm and a matinee on Saturday at 2.30pm.

For tickets costing £10 for adults and £9 for children call the box office on 01536 414141 or 01536 737737 or go to www.masquekettering.co.uk.