Kettering food banks in urgent appeal for donations

Food banks in Kettering have appealed for donations after an upsurge in demand put 'severe pressure' on their ability to cope.

KCU say the rollout of universal credit in the town - leaving some people with long waits for money - has resulted in a 38 per cent rise in food support needs.

Food banks now need the support of the community to ensure nobody in genuine need goes hungry as they are running out of specific items such as meat and fish.

It's left them having to buy items out of their own pocket to make sure people receive a balanced and nutritional diet.

Food can be donated at any Kettering supermarket which support the food banks or at any of the KCU shops in High Street.

Items can also be dropped off at their food bank's drop-off point in Stanier Close or the Alexandra Street food bank, found at the Praise Community Church.

KCU chief executive officer Paul Jackson said: "We are always extremely grateful for the generosity shown by the people who support us on a regular basis.

"We hope that this appeal will be heard by a wider audience who will help us to help those in urgent need in our community during this very challenging time."

He added that any monetary support that can be provide would also be "greatly appreciated".

The KCU food bank, part of the Trussell Trust, supports about 3,500 people every year with emergency food.