Kettering Council campaigns against noise pollution in week of action

Kettering Council is using this year’s Noise Action Week to focus on the health implications and impact on residents living with noise nuisance.

This year, Noise Action Week – which runs from May 20 to 25 – will raise awareness of the cost of noise to the health and wellbeing of communities and individuals, coordinated by Environmental Protection UK.

The local authority will launch a social media awareness campaign, visit licensed premises, speak with residents and promote its investigation service.

Cllr Ian Jelley, Kettering Council’s portfolio holder for environment, said: "Noise nuisance can have a real impact on the health of the people of Kettering and their communities.

"The majority of neighbours we speak to don’t know that they are causing excessive noise.

"Noise Action Week is a great opportunity for us to raise awareness of this issue and we’d encourage anyone who is suffering from this to let us know."

According to the World Health Organisation, noise is a leading environmental nuisance and public exposure can directly link to chronic health conditions.

Noise is second only to air pollution as an environmental killer, affecting approximately 3,000 people a year in Europe.

WHO refers to noise as an underestimated threat which can cause health problems such as, sleep disturbance, cardiovascular effects, poorer work and school performance, and hearing impairment.

Kettering Council deals with noise complaints such as excessive dog barking, loud music or TV, building work, unreasonable noise from licensed premises and various other unreasonable noise behaviours.

In the last two years, the council has used new powers to seize noise-making equipment from eight nuisance properties. This has led to four criminal behaviour orders against noisy perpetrators which, if breached, can result in five years imprisonment and an unlimited fine.

Shirley Plenderleith, head of public services at Kettering Council, said: "Our environmental protection team leads the way in using new powers given under the 2014 anti-social behaviour crime and policing act and are frequently approached for advice and guidance from authorities all over the country.

"We are always looking to embrace new technologies, and provide several options to help tackle noise nuisance across the borough.”