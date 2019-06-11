Kettering charity summer fete promises fun for all the family

A group which helps people who find themselves vulnerable is inviting everyone to join them for their summer fete.

Johnny’s Happy Place was set up by the family of Johnny Mackay who died in October 2014 aged 29.

The voluntary organisation runs a cafe at Kettering’s Keystone Youth Centre to support people like Johnny on Saturdays and Sundays when they feel there is not much available for people with mental health issues.

But as well as helping people, they want to be part of the community and let more people know about the work they do.

This year the charity’s summer fete takes place from midday to 5pm on Sunday, June 30, at Keystone in Rockingham Road, Kettering.

Attractions will include inflatables, food trucks, candy floss, live music, a DJ, raffle, ice cream van, henna tattooist, crystal healing, face painting, Pimms and beer stand, home-made cakes and plants to buy.