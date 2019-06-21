Kettering charity's six-figure funding boost to help those in crisis

A Kettering charity has been awarded almost £300,000 to help provide for people in desperate need.

Kettering Community Unit (KCU) is one of 42 Northamptonshire groups to receive National Lottery funding this quarter after being granted £278,048 from the county pot of £900,000.

The charity, based in Gold Street, will use the cash to support people facing financial difficulties and provide basic needs provision such as food, clothing, essential household goods and furniture.

Through its 'Dignity in Crisis' project they will build on their food bank model to help meet people's basic needs.

As part of a partnership with the Green Patch they will also provide a Holiday Rangers Club during the summer holidays for young people to learn how to cook affordable meals and to create recipes from food parcels. A further initiative planned is an outreach advice service for people engaging in the project with Citizens Advice Service, Corby and Kettering (CASCK).

Paul Jackson, KCU's chief executive officer, said: "We are delighted that The National Lottery Community Fund has recognised our work in this way.

"This project is the missing piece of the jigsaw in the services we provide to local residents who struggle financially.

"By helping people during a time of crisis, we build their trust in us so that we can then help them to move to a better place in their lives through accessing our and our partners' services."

KCU was established in 1984 and is currently run by two part-time and two full-time staff with the support of more than 70 volunteers.

As well as their invaluable food bank service they provide opportunities for volunteering and work experience and offer additional support to people with more complex needs, helping

them to get the most out of their time with the charity.

They have two charity shops in the town centre to help provide additional funds.

The National Lottery Community Fund distributes money raised by National Lottery players for good causes. Last year it awarded more than half a billion pounds (£508.5 million) and supported more than 11,000 projects across the UK.

In this round of funding several other community groups and organisations in the north of Northamptonshire were awarded large sums of cash.

They include: Corby Mind (£9,370), Cransley Sailing Club (£10,000), Stanion Parish Council (£5,995), Red Kite Special School (£10,000), Rushton Parish Council (£5,520), Islip Bowls Club (£9,962), Wilbarston Village Hall (£10,000), Aldwincle Village Hall (£9,829), Victoria Centre (£10,000), Thrapston Charter Fair (£6,500) and RUSH 2The DEN Youth Club (£9,500).