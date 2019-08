Photographers Kirsty Edmonds and Glyn Dobbs were there to capture the fun.

1. Kettering Carnival Picture by Glyn Dobbs. ugc Buy a Photo

2. Kettering Carnival Picture by Kirsty Edmonds. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

3. Kettering Carnival Picture by Glyn Dobbs. ugc Buy a Photo

4. Kettering Carnival Picture by Glyn Dobbs. ugc Buy a Photo

View more