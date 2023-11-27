Kettering camera shop CCTV appeal after lenses worth £2,000 stolen
Police officers have released images of two men who they believe may have information about the theft of camera equipment from a shop in Kettering.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The incident took place on Thursday, September 28, when two men entered the Camera Box store in Newland Street and stole items including camera lenses worth more than £2,000.
“Officers believe the men in the images may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for them or anyone who may recognise them to get in touch.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Please quote incident number 23000603628 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.