Kettering by the Sea returns

A taste of the traditional British seaside will return to Kettering this month.

The popular Kettering by the Sea, with a giant sand pit and host of free activities, will run in the Market Place from July 25 to August 17.

The event poster.

And once the sand pit has gone on August 17 there will be two new play days.

On August 21 there will be a sports day before the circus rolls into town on August 28 (10am to 3pm) with a circus tricks workshop, face painting, craft activities and Acrocirque with performing acrobatics and contortionists as well as an acro and performance workshop for all ages.

Cllr Scott Edwards, Kettering Council’s portfolio holder for community, leisure and youth, said: “There are so many free activities during Kettering by the Sea and it’s fantastic that we are able to offer such a full programme for all ages every summer.

"I hope that people will also make the most of the award winning museum and art gallery and enjoy Kettering by the Sea in the sun this year.”

There will be free parking in Kettering Council car parks on August 2, 9 and 16.

There is a fun-packed programme on August 7 as part of National Playday. From noon until 3pm there will be free face painting, garden games and balloon modelling at the museum, art gallery and gardens.

The free summer sticker trail is also returning with 'passports' available at the gallery or museum. Those taking part will explore a map to find clues, claim a treat and be entered into a prize draw.

Summer playschemes around the borough are free this year from July 29 to August 9 in Geddington, Broughton, Wilbarston, Burton Latimer, Rothwell, Desborough and Mawsley, showcasing the Jack and the Beanstalk show by the Looking Glass Theatre and the Steve the Magician Magic Show.

Guy Holloway, head of corporate and cultural services at Kettering Council, said: “Kettering by the Sea is a great, free family event and we hope that the sun will shine so that everyone can have a great time this year.

"The wide range of free activities taking place ensures that there’s something for everyone, so we look forward to seeing you on the Market Place this summer.”

To see a full timetable of summer fun including free playschemes around the borough, go to www.ThisisKettering.com/ByTheSea.