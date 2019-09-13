Kettering butcher considering opening town centre restaurant

A popular Kettering butcher says he's "seriously thinking" about opening his first restaurant.

Jamie Cooper, who owns Jamie's Quality Butchers in Gold Street, harbours hopes of opening a steakhouse nearby.

He has been working in the shop, which changed its name from Palmers to Jamie's earlier this year, for 23 years having started as a boy.

It now has a cafe and is opening a street food kiosk soon - and Jamie wants to take an even bigger leap with a restaurant.

He said: "Our butchers shop is a busy old place and we've got the cafe next door.

"We're also opening a street food kiosk just up the road soon.

"I have always wanted a restaurant, I just feel like it's the right time."

Jamie and business partner Declan Brennan, who created the new Jamie's image, are looking at potential premises and have a meeting at one - the former Old Rising Sun in Silver Street - early next week.

They hope to open a steakhouse selling mouth-watering meats including a signature brisket, ribs and burgers, fresh fish and a number of healthy options.

If they go ahead the restaurant could also have a rum bar and lounge.

Jamie added: "We are really seriously thinking about doing it.

"It would really complement the town."

Business at Jamie's is booming and a social media post asking whether they should open a steakhouse received an overwhelmingly positive response.

One said: "Would be great to have somewhere in Kettering that is not a chain restaurant and is a local run business."

Another said: "That would be wicked! We need a local restaurant/bar that serves great food at reasonable prices."

And another said: "Kettering needs a dedicated steak house definitely."