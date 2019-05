Kettering Bedding Centre in Regent Street was destroyed by a blaze on May 13 and the road has been cordoned off since over fears about the building's safety. Workers contracted by Kettering Council were on-site demolishing areas that were at risk of collapse with further work planned over the coming weeks. Photos by Alison Bagley.

