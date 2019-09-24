Kettering beauty salon offers training to Thomas Cook employees

A beauty salon in Kettering's Market Place is offering former Thomas Cook employees £250 towards beauty training.

Based at Emily Louise Beauty and Aesthetics salon, the Emily Louise Signature Academy offers training in a wide range of beauty treatments, including lashes and nails.

Emily's post has received a lot of attention

Emily Louise Varnfield, 27, who owns the salon, said she wanted to help former Thomas Cook employees because she has been made redundant herself twice.

Emily said: "I have been in that situation and I know how stressful it is, especially if you have children.

"It's very scary."

Thomas Cook ceased training at 2am yesterday (Monday, September 23)

Emily hopes for those who want to take up her offer of beauty training, it will give them a new career to focus on.

She said: "Some courses are £250 anyway, it depends on what course the ladies want to do."

She said lash training is £250 and one of their biggest treatments.

Her post on Facebook has had an amazing response and six women have messaged Emily to ask about doing a course.

Emily said it was not just local Thomas Cook employees that have been interested and one woman from Derby had been in touch.

In her post, Emily added: "If beauty isn't for you and you just need help with your CV or it printing please pop into our salon...or even just someone to vent to!"

Emily said some of her long-term clients were Thomas Cook employees and although she herself had a holiday booked with Thomas Cook, she was more concerned for those who have lost their jobs.

"We were booked to go on holiday next year [to Lanzarote].

"I'm not really bothered, it's next July and other people have more difficult issues.

"It's affected thousands of people."

Emily had booked a package holiday with her husband and said they were ATOL protected so they will get their money back. She added that her bank have also been really helpful.

The nail technician at Emily Louise Beauty and Aesthetics salon has also been affected by the closure of Thomas Cook and is currently stranded in Croatia where she had been spending her honeymoon.

If you are a former Thomas Cook employee and would like to speak to Emily about the beauty training offer, you can find contact details here.

If you have been affected by the closure of Thomas Cook, you can find more information here.