Kettering beauty queen makes another national final

A Kettering teenager has made her third national beauty pageant final.

Bethany Blissett, a 16-year-old pupil at Kettering Science Academy, was recently crowned Miss Teen Northamptonshire Galaxy.

Bethany (left) will compete for the national title.

In March next year she will compete for the UK title in Lancashire. If she wins that she will compete for the world title in Florida.

She has finished third and second in previous national pageant finals but since she first started taking part she has raised more than £12,000 for charities.

In May a ball she held at Kettering's Masonic Hall raised £2,787. One of her sponsors, G L Profiles, matched it so £5,575 was split between two causes.

Half went to the Christie Cancer Charity and the other half went to the family friend Lee Blissett, of no relation, a 17-year-old from Kettering who was diagnosed with a rare cancer of the sacrum, the tailbone of the spine.

He had a leg amputated and is still having chemotherapy and the funds will help adapt his house for his needs.

Bethany's mum Sarah said: "She has raised so much for charity and I'm so proud of her.

"Bethany loves these pageants and it's not just about beauty. She has made lots of friends and has done a lot for the community.

"There's still lots of events coming up and she hopes to raise even more."

In the coming months Bethany will be collecting 'baby basics' for the charity Home-Start, doing a food bank drive and collecting second hand school uniforms.

Events planned include a garden fete on July 6 at their home in Poplars Farm Road, with entry £1 and stalls costing £5. On October 6 they will also hold a charity photo shoot.

For more information on any upcoming events contact Sarah at sarahblissett.home@gmail.com.