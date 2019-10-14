Kettering Awards winners crowned

Businesses from across the borough of Kettering were recognised at an awards night on Friday (October 11).

More than 130 people enjoyed a night of entertainment at the Kettering Awards at the R Inn Bar & Grill in Desborough.

Pictures by Nick Freeman from Nick Freeman Photography.

The evening was opened by Paul Jackson from Kettering Community Unit, who will receive the proceeds of the night, followed by Kettering mayor Cllr Keli Watts and event sponsor Robyn Allen.

Founder Simon Cox said: “It was a fantastic event celebrating the success of local business.

"Thank you to everyone who made the event happen this year with the time, effort and sponsorship and we’ve already started planning next year’s event already so watch this space.”

The winners were:

Business of the Year sponsored by the R Inn Bar & Grill

Winner - The Holiday Inn Express

Runner Up - Edmundson Electrical

Finalist - Renaissance Chauffeur Service

Community Business of the Year sponsored by Enterprise Kettering

Winner - Mama Baby Bliss Kettering

Runner Up - Kolaine Beauty Lounge

Employer of the Year sponsored by Holiday Inn Express

Winner - Beauty Bar Desborough

Runner Up - Kettering Park Hotel & Spa

Food and Drink Business of the Year sponsored by Feakins of Kettering

Winner - The R Inn Bar & Grill

Runner Up - The Little Country Smokehouse

Hair & Beauty Business of the Year sponsored by Hair by DG

Winner - Hair & Beauty @ Juncti8n

Runner Up - Allure Hair Extensions & Beauty

Finalist - The Mews Hair and Beauty

Health & Fitness Business of the Year sponsored by Jollyes The Pet Store

Winner - LW Dance

Runner Up - The Mark Method

Finalist - Wellness, Weight Management & Lifestyle Centre

Retailer of the Year sponsored by Cutting Edge Labels

Winner - Jollyes The Pet Store Kettering

Runner Up - The Film Cell

Finalist - Print N Go Shop

Small Business of the Year sponsored by The Federation of Small Businesses

Winner - Billionaires

Runner Up - Little Leaves

Tradesperson of the Year sponsored by Wellness, Weight Management & Lifestyle Centre

Winner - 365 Plumbing

Runner Up - Sew Special Soft Furnishings

