Kettering Awards winners crowned

Businesses from across the borough of Kettering were recognised at an awards night on Friday (October 11).
More than 130 people enjoyed a night of entertainment at the Kettering Awards at the R Inn Bar & Grill in Desborough.
The evening was opened by Paul Jackson from Kettering Community Unit, who will receive the proceeds of the night, followed by Kettering mayor Cllr Keli Watts and event sponsor Robyn Allen.
Founder Simon Cox said: “It was a fantastic event celebrating the success of local business.
"Thank you to everyone who made the event happen this year with the time, effort and sponsorship and we’ve already started planning next year’s event already so watch this space.”
The winners were:
Business of the Year sponsored by the R Inn Bar & Grill
Winner - The Holiday Inn Express
Runner Up - Edmundson Electrical
Finalist - Renaissance Chauffeur Service
Community Business of the Year sponsored by Enterprise Kettering
Winner - Mama Baby Bliss Kettering
Runner Up - Kolaine Beauty Lounge
Employer of the Year sponsored by Holiday Inn Express
Winner - Beauty Bar Desborough
Runner Up - Kettering Park Hotel & Spa
Food and Drink Business of the Year sponsored by Feakins of Kettering
Winner - The R Inn Bar & Grill
Runner Up - The Little Country Smokehouse
Hair & Beauty Business of the Year sponsored by Hair by DG
Winner - Hair & Beauty @ Juncti8n
Runner Up - Allure Hair Extensions & Beauty
Finalist - The Mews Hair and Beauty
Health & Fitness Business of the Year sponsored by Jollyes The Pet Store
Winner - LW Dance
Runner Up - The Mark Method
Finalist - Wellness, Weight Management & Lifestyle Centre
Retailer of the Year sponsored by Cutting Edge Labels
Winner - Jollyes The Pet Store Kettering
Runner Up - The Film Cell
Finalist - Print N Go Shop
Small Business of the Year sponsored by The Federation of Small Businesses
Winner - Billionaires
Runner Up - Little Leaves
Tradesperson of the Year sponsored by Wellness, Weight Management & Lifestyle Centre
Winner - 365 Plumbing
Runner Up - Sew Special Soft Furnishings