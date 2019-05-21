Kettering author releases latest moving book focusing on her mother’s dementia

An author has released her fourth book ‘I’ve Lost my Mum’ to coincide with Dementia Action Week.

The heartfelt book details Cassandra Farren’s first-hand experiences following her mother’s dementia diagnosis while she was just 68. A successful and capable teacher, Cassandra’s mum was told by doctors she had dementia after becoming forgetful only a few years after retirement.

The Kettering-based writer talks of the incredibly difficult decisions she has had to make over her mum’s care, and how she made the impossible decision to move her into a care home.

Cassandra’s book charts her lonely journey and describes some of the emotional hurdles she continues to overcome, four years since her mum’s diagnosis.

Her first two empowering books focused on how to move on from broken relationships and how to turn negative experiences into positives. Her third was a guide about how to become an author.

Cassandra, a single mum to two boys, had worked as a cleaner before becoming an author. She said: “I was inspired to write I’ve Lost My Mum because it’s so important for people to know that there is somebody else going through this.

”I’ve found it incredibly difficult.

”Every day there’s a different challenge.

”You never quite know it you’re doing the right thing.

”Although awareness is growing, I still think there’s a huge need to support carers, and that’s why I’ve chosen Dementia Action Week to launch the book.

”I want to raise awareness and to help other people going through this realise that they’re not alone.”

Cassandra’s mum is still alive and living in a nearby care home.

After writing her two first successful books, Cassandra, 39, started to be approached by people asking her how she had done it, so she eventually launched a mentoring business and now also ghost-writes for other people.

”I had created a mentoring programme and I thought I might as well write a book about it!

”I enjoy sharing my experiences. Not only does it inspire people to take control of their own mindset, it’s also really healing and therapeutic for me.

”I was a cleaner at a hotel for a while and I think that people can be inspired by the fact that, whatever your background, anyone can write a book.”

You can find out more about Cassandra at her website. Her book is available to buy on Amazon.