Kettering artist setting trend with embroidery tattoos

A Kettering tattoo artist believes he is the first in the county to create designs that look like they’ve been embroidered.

Apprentice Stephen Coveney, also known as ‘DefMan’, has done about 20 of the unusual tattoos at Velvet Ink in Regent Street since learning the unconvential skill.

One of Stephen's designs.

The trend is believed to have started in Italy earlier this year but is one that 43-year-old Stephen, who has only been a tattoo artist since January, soon picked up.

He said: “I saw one on Facebook and immediately wanted to know how to do them.

“I thought it would be a pretty niche thing to do and the response so far has been phenomenal.”

Rather than a standard tattoo, where an outline is filled in with colour, each stroke is followed by a stroke in the other direction to create the embroidery effect.

Stephen Coveney and Jimmy Marrett outside Velvet Ink.

The unorthodox tattoo takes Stephen about three times longer than a regular tattoo the same size would take.

Embroidery tattoos that Stephen has done so far include Simba, Winnie the Pooh and Deadpool.

The former chef and delivery driver thinks he could even be one of the first in the UK to do them.

He said: “As far as I know nobody else is doing them in the county yet.

Stephen said the response has been phenomenal.

“I feel really quite proud. It’s going so well and gets my name out there.”

Jimmy Marrett, owner of Velvet Ink, said: “In 12 or 13 years in tattoos I had never seen them.

“Stephen has brought it all to the table and it’s something that will bring people to Kettering.

“What he’s achieving is brilliant.”