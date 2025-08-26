Kettering and Corby Stagecoach bus drivers vote in favour of industrial action

Stagecoach depot in Kettering /National World

Stagecoach Midlands bus drivers working out of the Kettering and Corby depots have voted in favour of taking industrial action.

The ballot among Unite the Union members comes after pay talks failed – a trend across the UK with walk-outs and unrest in Scotland and the north of England.

Drivers say they are looking for a ‘fair wage’ in ‘hard times’ with many concerned that drivers working out of the Northampton have been given a pay rise whilst those employed at the Corby and Kettering depots have not.

Stagecoach Midlands’ drivers in Corby and Kettering are paid at a lower hourly rate for equivalent work, even when the majority of a bus route is across the West Northants border.

Negotiations have also discussed unpaid break times for drivers.

One driver who voted for industrial action said: “We feel under-valued, over-worked and we are not providing a good service to the Kettering and Corby public with a lot of delays they are just getting used to.

"The public is not aware of what is happening or will happen."

When pay talks began in October 2024 pay for drivers working out of Kettering and Corby was £14 per hour. Colleagues in Northampton were on an enhanced rate of £14.50 an hour for the equivalent role.

Unite the Union had balloted members for the mandate to go to Stagecoach Midlands to ask for back pay from October 2024 to April 2025 of £14.50 per hour, increasing to £15.50 in October 2026.

Meanwhile, it is believed drivers at the Northampton depot had their pay demands met earlier this year, going up to £16 per hour. They have recently asked for another increase.

The driver who wants to remain anonymous said: “We are just being used. They want to divide us. The bus service is horrendous at the moment. The whole transport industry is struggling to get drivers. They are bringing in drivers from other depots at £15.55 an hour, and they get £30 to feed themselves and they are put up in a hotel. The loan depot is paid £300 per week.”

Mark Whitelocks, Stagecoach managing director for the Midlands, said: “We are speaking to our trade union representatives about changes to colleagues pay in Corby and Kettering and as part of that process, the trade union will carry out ballots to help inform those conversations. We hope to resolve the matter without the need for any industrial action.”

The company and Unite representatives have met with the help of ACAS the independent arbitration service to ‘discuss options’.

A spokesman Stagecoach added their priority was always to provide ‘safe and reliable services’ for customers.

The company has put in contingency measures to ensure provide a ‘safe and reliable’ timetable for customers, sometimes requiring loan drivers for ‘short periods of time’.

Unite the Union has been approached for a statement.