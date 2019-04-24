Just weeks until Wellingborough’s Waendel Walk returns

The Waendel Walk will return to Wellingborough for the 40th time next month.

The internationally-renowned event, which attracts people from across the globe, will take place in the town over May 10, 11 and 12.

The weekend will kick off at 6pm on Friday, May 10, with an opening ceremony and parade at the Castle Theatre plus 5km and 10km friendship walks. The entry fee for these walks is £1 and includes a ‘Simba the Lion’ medal for all walkers aged 16 and under.

On Saturday, May 11, and Sunday, May 12, walkers will have the chance to take part in a variety of routes ranging from a gentle 5km to a 42km challenge.

The long distance walks on Sunday feature brand new routes and checkpoints for 2019.

The Castle Theatre will host free entertainment all weekend with performances from the Wellingborough Music and Arts Centre starting at 5.30pm on Friday and talented local musicians on Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

Chair of the Waendel Walk Working Party, Cllr Malcolm Waters, said: “The 40th International Waendel Walk will provide a whole host of different routes for people of all ages and abilities.

“I would encourage anyone who is looking to raise money for charity this spring or get outside and explore our borough to enter now and join in the fun.”

Wellingborough Council leader Cllr Martin Griffiths said: “We are working with Parkwood Leisure to offer a number of activities for residents throughout the weekend.

“Whether you’d like to come along and try out a shorter route or take on a longer challenge, this event will provide something or everyone.”

Some of the walkers at this year’s event include several staff at Delapre Primary School, raising money for a former pupil who was diagnosed with an aggressive form of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in February 2018.

There’s still time to sign up and take part in the Waendel Walk.

Reduced entry fees are offered to anyone who registers to take part in advance, also saving queuing on the day.

For more information and to register online, visit www.castletheatre.co.uk or call 01933 270007.