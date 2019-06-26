Just two days until cinema at Rushden Lakes opens

In under 48 hours film fans will be settling in to watch the latest blockbusters at Rushden Lakes.

The hotly-anticipated 14-screen Cineworld at the retail destination finally opens its doors on Friday (June 28).

The first film to be shown will be a 3D screening of Toy Story 4, which smashed box office records in its opening weekend, at 10.30am.

Other films screened at the cinema's opening day include Aladdin, Rocketman, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Men in Black: International and Yesterday.

Up to 110 workers per day have been on-site since January 21 fitting out the cinema with the latest technology.

As well as the standard 2D screens and 3D films there is the 4DX screen, typically the first to sell out, ScreenX, the world’s first multi-projection 270-degree cinema technology, and the IMAX auditorium - which claims to be the best viewing there is.

General manager Georgina Jones said: "I am extremely excited for it to open.

"It's been something that has taken a lot of planning and we just can't wait to get going."

The Northants Telegraph was given a behind-the-scenes tour of the cinema last month. Take a look at our pictures here.

