Joules opening new pop-up shop at Beckworth Emporium

Joules is set to add to the offering at Beckworth Emporium.

The British clothing brand, based in Market Harborough, is opening its new pop-up shop at the emporium near Sywell from 8.30am tomorrow.

As well as being able to get items from the Joules range, customers will be given 30 per cent off everything until Monday, October 28.

Leigh Gosson, head of shows for Joules, said: "We’re thrilled to be opening our Joules pop-up shop at Beckworth Emporium and we’re really looking forward to bringing our unique personality and style to shoppers for the festive season.

"We can’t wait to open the doors on Friday 25th October and to celebrate, we’re giving our customers the chance to win one of twenty £100 Joules gift cards."

The Joules pop-up shop will feature the company's new season clothing as well as gifts and goodies for the whole family, including the new pet accessories range.

Leigh added: "We like to ‘pop-up’ where our customers enjoy spending their time-off, so Beckworth Emporium was the perfect choice for the festive season.

"Beckworth also shares the same core values as Joules, putting the customer at the heart of everything they do – it really was an easy decision to make.

"We both place a great importance on slowing down, spending time with the people that matter and taking pleasure in the simple things that make us happy.

"What better way to do that than taking tea at Beckworth, browsing decorations and treating friends and family to something from our Christmas collection."

The Joules pop-up shop will be positioned in the quadrant outside the restaurant.