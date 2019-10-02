Jobs boost as HUGE Corby warehouse officially opens

A huge warehouse providing logistics space for household UK names officially opened in Corby this morning (Wednesday).

The Eddie Stobart site at the Midlands Logistics Park, just off Geddington Road, has created between 150 and 200 new jobs.

Operations manager Darren Lee.

The 847,000 sq ft multi-use building - about the size of 11 football pitches - houses big brands such as John Lewis, Tesco, Aldi and Fortnum & Mason.

It is the biggest operational warehouse in Corby - for now - with a 945,000 sq ft BSH building just a stone's throw away which is not yet up-and-running.

The Eddie Stobart site has been operational since March and this morning Corby mayor Cllr Ray Beeby officially cut the ribbon in front of directors and staff.

Operations manager Darren Lee said: "It's given a real boost to the jobs market in the area.

Corby mayor Cllr Ray Beeby cuts the ribbon.

"We're providing people with good, honest work and I believe that everyone needs to be treated well, something we are big on.

"We're always looking to grow our own talent and invest in them."

Eddie Stobart took over iForce, who run the site, in 2017. iForce recently closed their building in nearby Bangrave Road and moved about 70 members of staff to Geddington Road. They also have another Corby site at Euro Hub in Long Croft Road.

At the Midlands Logistics Park site workers - about 60 per cent agency staff and 40 per cent permanent staff - undertake a number of different jobs for different brands.

Members of staff outside the warehouse.

John Lewis goods are picked and despatched to a local depot with staff also putting orders together for Amazon and Mayborn, the parent company of Tommee Tippee.

Returned Tesco items also go to the Eddie Stobart site where their quality is inspected and the items are then disposed of or put out for onward sale.

Fortnum & Mason hampers also come to the Corby site with personalised labels made there before items are shipped out.

The building also provides storage space for Aldi and Smyths Toys.

The warehouse is just off Geddington Road.

Mr Lee said they are looking to sign up other big names soon.

There can be up to 500,000 items in the warehouse at any given time with 300 HGV movements per day taking items to and from their 120 delivery bays.

A second phase of work, to build a cafe and fit out new floors of office space, is due to start next week.

Mr Lee added: "We are always looking for to provide opportunities for our staff and give permanent roles to those who shine.

"We have already got the Eurohub site in Corby so taking on this site made sense.

"It's a really central location and not too far from another of our sites in Rugby."

Built on the site of a former British Steel quarry and latterly Stanion Plantation, the Midlands Logistics Park spans an extraordinary 2.5m square foot across 150 acres and has had more than £100m invested in its facilities.

It is so big it has had its own roundabout built to accommodate the rise in HGV traffic.