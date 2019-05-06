Jim’s bench unveiled in Corby

A quiet spot for rail commuters to sit and take a breather has been dedicated to Corby railway legend Jim Wade.

The bench in memory of Jim Wade was unveiled bin front of dozens of civic dignitaries as well as Jim’s widow Betty at Corby railway station at the end of April.

Jim Wade who died aged 75 in March 2018

Jim was instrumental in the long-running campaign for Corby to get its own railway station and dedicated much of his time to improving the station environment once it had reopened in 2009.

His many friends had called for a bench to be installed at the station in his honour to remember his lifetime of voluntary railway work.

Recently, Steve Jones, secretary of the East Midlands Railfuture branch, said: “Jim had a lifelong interest in railways.

“On his first day at Rockingham Road Infants School in 1947 he played truant to watch the trains from the nearby railway bridge.

“He did the same on his second day but was apprehended and as he put it “was brought into compliance with the education system!”

“Later in the 1950s he would help his father load racing pigeons into “pigeon special” trains to Scotland.

“He was not especially interested in pigeons, it was the trains he really went to see!

“Jim was a founding member of the Corby rail campaign in the early 1980s and was a long standing member of Railfuture.

“The opening of the new station in 2009 was the culmination of many years of campaigning and might never have happened without Jim’s passion and dedication.

“Living close to the station he was there almost every day in his role of station adopter, maintaining the flower tubs on the platform as well as chatting and having coffee with friends.”

The bench was funded by Corby Council.

Labour prospective parliamentary candidate Beth Miller said: “I was so proud to see the memorial bench for Jim Wade unveiled at Corby train station.

“Jim was a passionate campaigner and we owe so much to him, including our train station which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this month.

“I hope Betty and all the family can take pride every time they visit the station.”

