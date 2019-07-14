James Bond, the Spice Girls and Mo Farah among famous faces at 2019 British Grand Prix
Hollywood A-list stars, pop stars and sporting greats all graced the Silverstone circuit this afternoon for the 70th edition of the race.
Sunday 14 July 2019 20:35
It was a drizzly morning at the Silverstone Circuit but the rain was not able to dampen the celebrations as Mercedes man Lewis Hamilton made history with his sixth Silverstone win.
Nicolas Hamilton - Lewis' brother - is a British racing driver whocompetes in the British Touring Car Championship.
Spice Girl Geri Horner arrived this morning wearing all white. She is married to Christian Horner who is the Team Principle of the Red Bull Racing F1 team - a position he's held since 2005.
Sebastian Coe, a former track and field athlete and Olympic gold medal winner, headed the successful London bid to host the 2012 Summer Olympics and became chairman of the London Organising Committee for the Olympic Games.
Legendary F1 figure, Eddie Jordan, used to own and run the Jordan F1 team from 1991 to 2005.
