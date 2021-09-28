Jaguar and Ford Mustang among six cars involved in A45 pile-up near Thrapston
Crash investigators appealing for witnesses to "serious collision"
Police are appealing for witnesses after a six -vehicle pile-up which closed the A45 in Northamptonshire on Monday (September 28).
Crash investigators confirmed a green Ford Mustang and silver Jaguar F-Pace — worth around £40,000 each — were among the five cars and a people carrier caught up in the smash between the A14 at Thrapston and Raunds at around 4.15pm.
Officers say a black Volkswagen Beetle, silver Ford B-Max, brown Ford Mondeo and white Skoda Superb were also involved in a "serious collision" although no details have been released about any injuries.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident — particularly those who may have dashcam footage — is asked to call our Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 using incident number 309 of 27/09/21."