Jaguar and Ford Mustang among six cars involved in A45 pile-up near Thrapston

Police are appealing for witnesses after a six -vehicle pile-up which closed the A45 in Northamptonshire on Monday (September 28).

Crash investigators confirmed a green Ford Mustang and silver Jaguar F-Pace — worth around £40,000 each — were among the five cars and a people carrier caught up in the smash between the A14 at Thrapston and Raunds at around 4.15pm.

Officers say a black Volkswagen Beetle, silver Ford B-Max, brown Ford Mondeo and white Skoda Superb were also involved in a "serious collision" although no details have been released about any injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a six-vehicle pile-up on the A45 on Monday