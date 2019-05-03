Italian restaurant to open in Kettering

A restaurant serving up all things Italian and Mediterranean could open in Kettering next month.

Casa Di Roma will be the latest addition to the town centre in the large Market Street unit vacated by the Pure Morning vegan cafe.

The family-run restaurant will be managed by Annu Diwan, who worked in an Italian restaurant in Germany before he moved to the UK in 2005, and owned by his wife Parvesh.

It will sell pizzas, pasta dishes, steaks and more and Annu said will create between four and six jobs.

When previous occupants Pure Morning shut their doors in November after five months of trading, the owners said a leak left the premises unsafe.

But Annu says it has been fixed and they are raring to go.

He said: “We are really looking forward to opening.”

No opening date has yet been confirmed but Annu added that they are hoping to open by June.

A licensing application for the restaurant, which will be decided by Kettering Council, covers the sale of alcohol from 8am to 2am every day of the week.

The unit has housed an Italian restaurant before, Mangiamo, which closed in 2017.

Casa Di Roma will be the Diwans’ first restaurant but they also run Indian catering company Real Taste of India in Corby, where they live.

Annu added that they are hoping to open an Indian takeaway in Kettering in the future.