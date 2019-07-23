It's a Knockout raises £9,000 for Corby hospice

An 'It's a Knockout' style event raised an amazing £9,000 for Corby's Lakelands Hospice.

The hospice revived the old favourite, based on the classic TV show, in June with 12 corporate teams taking part.

Action from Corby's It's a Knockout.

The total raised has now been confirmed as £9,000 and it was so successful that it will come back to Corby Town FC again next year on May 31.

This year teams from Echo Personnel, Tollers Solicitors, Taste Original, Lakelands, Tata Steel, Mademoiselle Desserts, Lloyds Bank Corby and iForce competed head-to-head in rounds as chicken run, banana dash, dinghy derby, stepping stones and more for the coveted “IAK Lakelands Challenge Trophy”.

After some wild and wacky and a tight fought contest, the winners were iForce Corby who just pipped Mademoiselle Desserts and Audio Unity who finished second and third respectively.

Lakelands head of fundraising Paul Marlow said: "The event exceeded all our expectations and was a fantastic fun event for everyone who took part.

"A big thank you must go to event sponsors Echo Personnel, Corby Town FC for providing such a great venue and to each and everyone of the competitors, we can't wait for next year now."

One competitor, Tata Steel’s Lauren Steels, said: "After growing up watching it’s a knockout on TV it was childhood dream to take part in the event and help out our fantastic local hospice along the way.”

To enter a team to compete in next year’s fun and exciting challenge contact Paul or Marina Rae on 01536747755, email paulmarlow@lakelandshospice.org.uk or visit www.lakelandshospice.org.uk.