It’s a Knockout coming to Corby

A Corby hospice is hosting an It’s a Knockout style event to raise much-needed funds.

Teams of 10 will battle it out by completing challenges and tackling giant inflatables at the event at Corby Town Football Club, hosted by Lakelands Hospice.

The dinghy derby.

The hospice’s flagship event for 2019, based on the British game show, takes place on Father’s Day (June 16) from 11.30am until late.

Community fundraiser Marina Rae said: “Sit up in the stands and admire the football pitch which will be crammed full of fun games and giant inflatables too.

“Then enjoy the action as teams of 10 battle it out by completing fun challenges. One team will be crowned It’s a Knockout champions.

“We guarantee it will be an afternoon packed full of fun, foam machines, inflatables, fancy dress, water jets and lots of laughter too.

A previous event team.

“The best bit is that it’s free entry - a great way to spoil dad on his special day and have lots of family fun too.”

There will be lots of other attractions including a children’s fun fair, inflatables, face painting, tombola, raffle, hot and cold food, array of craft stalls and live music from 6pm in the sports bar.

Marina added: “If you really fancy treating your dad this Father’s Day why not book him a place on the Lakelands Loonies team – it will only cost £35!”

Lakelands Hospice still have two team spaces available. If you would like to book a team of 10 to compete it costs £350.

Awards and accolades will be given to overall winners, the team that raised the most and more.

For more information contact Marina or Paul at the hospice on 01536 747755.