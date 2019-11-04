Irthlingborough Library in the good books of day care service as midnight moment has a happy ending

An East Northamptonshire-based day care service for older people at risk due to library closures has found a new home thanks to late-night inspiration.

Day care provider Cando Care had been renting space in Higham Ferrers Library but after its owners, Northamptonshire County Council (NCC), announced it would close - unless someone stepped in - the day centre needed to find new premises.

Anne Lovely, strategic manager at Northamptonshire Libraries Service, said: “We couldn’t guarantee a long-term future for Cando Care at Higham but one night in bed I had a ‘midnight moment’.

“We had some [Section] 106 money that was used to re-configure the [Irthlingborough] library to make it a usable space, which makes it an income generator and helps NCC to sustain this building.

“I brought Kathleen from Cando Care to have a look and she said she thought it would work.

“I think it’s wonderful, light, bright and airy. Cando will work well within the library with joint activities, including singing and storytelling. It’s also much more accessible.”

Cando Care, a Community Interest Company, was founded by Kathleen Meredith in 2014 as a day care respite centre for older people with early dementia or people who are socially isolated.

She runs the group with carers Sharon Rock and Zoe Ziemelis.

Initially based in Raunds’ Saxon Hall the group soon found a home renting space in Higham Library.

Managing director Kathleen said: “We had a three-year lease. I was devastated. We were hoping that someone was going to step in and take it over.

“The building was offered to the town council. I had pleaded with them to buy it. I was there when they decided not to buy it. I was very upset.

“Then Anne Lovely said ‘I’m sure we can help’ and it went from there. We have more space and it’s lighter. We have 13 service users every day and we give them a two-course cooked meal and activities and excursions.

“I know from personal experience that families need respite. Obviously, we couldn’t do this without my helpers and all the volunteers.”

Cando Care service user, Margaret Tirebuck, attends the day centre twice a week.

The 99-year-old said: “It’s ideal and it’s nice to have more room. I like mixing with company, sharing and having a meal together. I look forward to coming otherwise I would spend all day on my own. The best is the chatting.”

Shirley Teer one of the more than 15 volunteers who help at the centre, has worked for Cando since 2014.

She said: “It’s much nicer than the room in Higham and it gives the clients more of an open aspect, it’s airy and much lighter and they aren’t isolated.”

High Sheriff of Northamptonshire Nicholas Roberston cut a ribbon to officially open the new facility.

He was joined by his wife Georgie, councillors and guests to the launch which included entertainment from the Tommy James Duo and a special celebration cake made by Ivy May Bespoke Cakery.

Kathleen added: “I would like to thank Howdens of Wellingborough and Jewsons of Rushden who supplied us with the materials for the new room.

“I would also like to thank all the volunteers – drivers and helpers. We could not do it without the team behind us.”

Go to www.candocarecic.co.uk/ for further details.