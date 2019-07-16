Irthlingborough charity Chelsea’s Angels’ fun day will help children with cancer

A charity which supports children being treated for cancer is preparing for its biggest fundraiser of the year with its annual fun day.

Chelsea’s Angels has seen a threefold increase in requests for help and has had to suspend its services.

Come and support the fun day at the Tithe Barn

The charity was set up in memory of Chelsea Knighton who died from childhood cancer neuroblastoma in August 2009.

Chelsea had one wish before she died - for her family to help other poorly children like her and this led to the charity being set up in 2010.

Since then, the Irthlingborough-based charity has raised thousands of pounds and worked tirelessly to help other youngsters going through treatment and their families.

In the past four months, Chelsea’s Angels has received 60 referrals from Clic Sargent - a UK-wide cancer charity for children, young people and their families - the number of referrals they would expect for a whole year.

Chelsea’s mum, Emma Knighton said: “We’ve had to close our referrals at the moment so we can build up our funds.

“We’ve been inundated so the fun day is really important as its our biggest fundraiser of the year.

“Anyone who would like to help by donating prizes can do so by contacting us or by dropping of donations on the day at the Tithe Barn, Wellingborough.”

The fun day is taking place from 11am to 4pm on Saturday, July 20, at the Tithe Barn with music, stalls, food, games, cakes and a raffle.

Taking place in and around the venue there will also be performances by dance groups throughout the day.

People are also being encouraged to support the ‘Fill a basket’ challenge where friends of colleagues can fill a basket filled with goodies which in turn will be used as tombola prizes.

They are also running a Smartie challenge where a used Smartie tube can be used to collect loose change - this has been very popular with youth groups.

To help the work of Chelsea’s Angels please go to their website https://chelseasangels.co.uk/