Irchester Post Office to re-open

The Post Office in Irchester will re-open next week following the appointment of a new postmaster.

It closed temporarily last month due to the resignation of the former postmaster but will re-open on Thursday, September 5.

The Post Office, in Wollaston Road, will be open seven days a week and will keep the same hours - Monday to Saturdays, 6.30am to 10pm and Sundays, 7.30am to 9pm.

Anthony Bayley, Post Office Change Manager, said: “I know that this re-opening will be very welcome news for the local community and I hope that customers will continue to use the branch.”