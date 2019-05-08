Investigation launched into cause of Sywell fire

An investigation is now underway into how the inferno at Sywell Aerodrome Business Park started.

Fire crews have now left the scene of a major fire at Yusen Logistics warehouse at Sywell Aerodrome Business Park.

Pictures by Kirsty Edmonds.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) was called to the fire shortly before 12.50pm yesterday, (May 7), with around 15 NFRS vehicles on site at the height of the blaze.

NFRS received more than 100 calls from members of the public about the fire, which caused a significant smoke plume and ash deposits being carried by the wind.

Crews remained on scene until just before noon today, (May 8), when the site was handed back to the aerodrome.

Over the next 24 to 48 hours firefighters will revisit the scene with thermal imaging cameras to monitor for any hotspots within the remains of the building.

Investigations are underway into the cause of the fire, which is being led NFRS.

Public Health England (PHE) has issued advice to those affected by ash deposits following the fire.

A PHE spokesperson said: “Responders are aware of some reports of ash deposited several miles downwind of the fire.

"These visible pieces of soot contain lighter materials involved in the fire. They are unlikely to pose a risk to health from inhalation and can be washed down off affected surfaces.

“Businesses around the Sywell Airfield industrial estate may be affected by larger pieces of debris from the affected building, which will be cleaned up by specialist contractors.”

A spokesman for Yusen Logistics today told the Northampton Chronicle & Echo all of the employees at the Sywell site were unharmed.

He said: "I am pleased to confirm that all our employees were safely evacuated yesterday and transferred to another local Yusen Logistics site.

"This has clearly been quite a shock so we will monitor their ongoing well-being, and they will continue to be based at this alternate site for the immediate future, while we evaluate contingency plans for our affected customers.

"The fast response of the emergency services kept the situation contained and prevented further damage, and we would like to sincerely thank everyone involved for their hard work and professionalism."

Northampton General Hospital confirmed that they had not seen an increase in major illness or injury in relation to this incident.