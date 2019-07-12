Inspiring Kingswood: exhibition to be held in Corby next week

Corby’s beautiful ancient woodland is the inspiration for a pop-up exhibition.

Kingswood, which spans a large area in the south of the town, once formed part of the medieval Rockingham Forest which stretched from Kettering to Peterborough.

Local composer and author Paula Boulton has been working on the Inspiring Kingswood project with youngsters from Kingswood Primary Academy and residents of all ages from the Kingswood and Hazel Leys estates to encourage woodland-inspired creativity.

The results will be shared on Thursday, July 18, from 1pm to 3pm at an exhibition at Kingswood Community Centre in Alberta Close. There will be art, music, poetry, story-telling, meditation and more.

The scheme has been funded by the KHL Big Local project.

As part of Rockingham Forest, Kingswood was managed for centuries as a crown coppice, providing shelter for the King’s deer, as well as a regular supply of timber. Much of Rockingham Forest disappeared over time but as Kingswood was valued as a game preserve it survived and later, as the town of Corby expanded, it became Northamptonshire’s first Local Nature Reserve.

Kingswood is now an important urban home for all kinds of plants and animals and more than 250 different species of plants have been recorded at the reserve, including many that are characteristic of ancient woodlands such as wood anemone, dog’s mercury, enchanter’s-nightshade, yellow archangel and wood sorrel. Tawny owl, treecreeper and all three species of woodpecker can be found at Kingswood, as well as a wide variety of other birds and invertebrates.