'Incredible' men and women gave up three months of their life training for Wellingborough charity's boxing night that raised £30,000

A boxing event in aid of a Wellingborough charity has raised £30,000 thanks to the 'incredible' men and women who went toe-to-toe in Northampton on Friday (May 10).

The participants had never stepped foot in a boxing ring prior to the event but underwent a three-month training programme ahead of fight night, which saw them raise funds and awareness for Niamh's Next Step.

This week marks the seven-year anniversary since Chris Curry and his wife Samantha's five-year-old daughter Niamh died from neuroblastoma in 2012.

Since then, the family raised hundreds of thousands of pounds to help provide research into the illness that currently receives no government funding in the UK.

"Some of the guys came out of the ring with big noses and black eyes but with a massive smile on their faces; for them to give up three months of their life to do this is incredible," said Chris.

"We had high hopes and expectations for it to be a great event and it exceeded them.

"Every person gave 100 per cent and we had 890 people sell out the venue.

"It was an amazing night and we raised around £30,000.

"The atmosphere in the room, the effort put in by the guys and the money we raised... it's just incredible."

The people who stepped up are: John Hanvey, Craig Windsor, Baz Lever, Harry Brindle, Helen Seal, Karl Jewkes, Guy Stewart, Russ Dickenson, Jak Balshaw, Shaun Hughes, Darren Fenner, Kieran Hanrahan, Callum Jewkes, Kelly Costello Cox, Bex Timms, Karl Thorne, Robbie Edmonds, Nick DeLaSalle, Jack Thomas, David Sinclair, Paul Simmons, Floyd Gent, David Dillon Redmile, Connor Brown and Adrian Harrison.

The men and women had all responded to a call Chris put out on Facebook in December for people to sign up to train for the Niamh’s Next Step Fighting Fit Challenge at The Deco in Northampton.

"We like to do things differently," Chris added.

"We do try and do it so the people raising money and awareness for the charity get something out of it too.

"In this instance, the guys got three months of training and tailored nutrition.

"I think we'll be doing again next year."