Illumination festival will shine a light on Corby

Light installations will feature in the final instalment of Corby's Grow Festival following another entertaining weekend of performances and activities.

With the aim of putting the town on the cultural map, Grow Festival will return on Friday 7 and Saturday 8 February 2020 and will incorporate Corby Mardi Gras to light up the town centre with thought-provoking installations.

The wet weather failed to dampen performers' spirits

It follows the second instalment of the festival this weekend, when street performers, pop-up shows, music, interactive installations and local artists brought the town centre to life. Sunday's giant Community Feast in Coronation Park saw hundreds of diners enjoy a three-course meal made with produce from local growing projects and surplus food collected from supermarkets.

As Corby is one of the fastest growing boroughs outside of London, Grow Festival is inspired by the themes of water, light and food – all essential ingredients for growth.

The festival is commissioned by Made in Corby and co-produced with The Core at Corby Cube, and for September's programme, will be supported by ArtReach.

Joe Flavin, director of The Core at Corby Cube, said: “It was great to see so many people having fun and enjoying themselves at our second Grow Festival, and we’re particularly grateful to the huge numbers of volunteers without whose help we couldn’t have achieved such a fantastic event. I’m now really excited for what’s in store for Grow 2020.”

Families got involved with a host of creative and colourful activities

Simon Brown, Director at ArtReach said: "We’re thrilled to be joining with Grow Festival. After three years of developing the Corby Mardi Gras we are excited to bring some of its special elements to Grow to create an even bigger event.”

The project is funded by Arts Council England through the National Lottery and business sponsors.

Any businesses interested in supporting the festival in 2020 can contact Vanessa Oxbridge on development@madeincorby.co.uk.