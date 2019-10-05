Ice rink to take centre stage for Corby’s wintry wonderland

An ice skating rink will be the centrepiece of a festive Christmas shopping experience in Corby.

The town centre owners have lined up the 3,000 square feet indoor rink in Elizabeth Street to help give shoppers the chance to soak up the festive atmosphere.

It will be in place from October 26 at the start of half term to January 5 and will be covered by a marquee with transparent sides. It will open throughout half term then on Wednesday to Sunday in November and then every day, except Christmas Day, until January 5.

There will be 22 evening disco skating sessions.

Next to the marquee will be a range of other entertainment on various days.

Town centre manager Dan Pickard said: “It’s going to be fantastic. We’re looking at holding lots of other events around it.

”There’ll he stalls and a Victorian Travelling Market at the end of November, stilt walkers and other entertainment going on.

”The skating will be all under cover and it’ll be real ice.

”Entertainment in town centres is a huge growth area at the moment and we’re hoping to capitalise on that and get people into our fantastic town centre.

”It’s a massive expense for the town centre owners and it’s a great location we’ve got there with a big space available to work with.

”We’ve already had an incredible amount of interest on social media.”

Booking is available online although you can turn up and pay on the day subject to space.

Slots are 45 minutes long and are priced at £9.50 for adults and £7.50 for children. The rink has capacity for 100 people.