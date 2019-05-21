'I remember going to hospital in horse and cart': 100-year-old Wollaston man who swims weekly celebrates birthday among friends at his bowls club

A 100-year-old man from Wollaston who puts his longevity down to a daily glass of red has toasted his century with past and present members of his bowls club in Irchester.

Jack Whyman's birthday was last week and since then he has celebrated the milestone at a series of parties: one with his family, another with his friends from Wollaston, one with his fellow churchgoers, and Monday's occasion at the Irchester Bowls Club.

Jack was in good company at this bowls club where he was joined by past and present members (Picture: Alison Bagley)

"My doctor told me to lay off the beer after I had my pacemaker fitted," said Jack.

"So instead I have a glass of wine every night."

And according to Jack, who breeds red canaries, his switch to Merlot is the secret to his longevity.

The Wollaston centenarian remains active as ever; he swims once a week, plays short mat bowls every week and pool every Thursday.

Irchester Bowls Club treasurer Ian Roberts, Jack Whyman, chairman Peter Gunn and party organiser Richard Sharpe

"I like being outside and having my friends around me," he said.

A former coachbuilder in Wellingborough who began his trade as an apprentice, Jack resigned from his post of general manager aged 60 and moved to United Carriers in Rushden where he would retire aged 65.

Jack's certainly seen the world around him change considerably since 1919.

"The first thing I remember is going to the hospital in a horse and cart," he recalls.

"My appendix had burst and the driver had to go very slowly across the railway line."

Sixty present and past members of Irchester Bowls Club joined Jack for his birthday celebrations.

Among them were organisers Richard and Ann Sharpe.

"Jack is a very nice guy, very friendly and he's very active for his age," said Mr Sharpe.

"Some the people we have invited used to play with him years ago and I'm sure he's over the moon.

"He didn't know who would turn up until today."