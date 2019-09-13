Husband and wife’s new Corby cakery a sweet start to first year of marriage

A Corby couple are following their dream of opening their own cafe and cake business after a major health scare.

Ryan and Fiona Scarborough have opened the doors to their new venture a year after Fiona’s diagnosis and treatment for cervical cancer.

Some of the different cupcakes available

They have switched production and sales of their home-based celebration cakes to their new shop, Butterwick, in Rockingham Road, Corby.

Combining a coffee shop with artisan cakes and hand-made cakes to make a ‘cakery’, the couple will also fundraise for CLIC Sargent - a cancer charity for children, young people and their families.

In 2018, mum-of-two Fiona, 26, was diagnosed with cervical cancer after a routine smear test and after consultation chose a hysterectomy.

The operation took place less than a week after her marriage to 28-year-old Ryan.

Retro Sweetie cake

Having run her own bakery business Butterwick Bakes from their Corby home, the newly-weds were inspired to take their business to another level.

Ryan said: “The cancer made us think if we can get through that we can get through anything. We wanted to follow our dream.

“We were doing cakes all our friends and they were saying you’ve go to go for it. Life’s too short.”

As well as providing a base for their celebration cake business, the pair bake from scratch artisan cupcakes and sweet treats including Rocky Road.

The Ice-cream cupcake

Both Ryan and Fiona brainstorm flavour combinations and share the baking with Fiona taking the lead on cake decorating.

All of their jams, sauces, curds and caramels are made on site.

Former building society worker Fiona said: “Baking is my passion. I was baking one week after my operation and we just got on.

“I feel amazing. It gives you a new perspective of life.

The Oreo

“Instead of a tip jar we are going to have a donations pot for CLIC Sargent who helped us with a grant when I had to stop work.

“They were there to help us when we needed them.”

Butterwick is set to officially open its doors on Wednesday, September 18, from 9am but the cakery has been open to help the pair gauge the response.

Ryan, who previously worked as a transport operations manager, added: “We’ve sold out every day and we’ve had to double production. We’re also offering coffee by Union who have really good ethics.

“We want to provide an experience and the idea is to master this, our first shop where we can learn and grow.

“There’s a place for a Butterwick in every town in Northamptonshire and beyond.”