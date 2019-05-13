All pictures by Alison Bagley

Hundreds join Wellingborough's 40th annual Waendel Walk

Ramblers from all over the world took part in the 40th edition of Wellingborough's Waendel Walk over the weekend.

The International Waendel Walk Weekend took place on May 10 to 12 and featured improved routes with choices from 5km, 10km, 15km, 25km and 42km for walkers of all ages and abilities. Wellingborough is the only town in England to host an International Marching League event, which attracts people from as far as Australia and America.

