Huge model railway exhibition coming to Kettering

Thousands of model railway enthusiasts are expected to visit Kettering this weekend as a huge exhibition rolls into town.

The East Anglian Model Railway Exhibition, organised by St Neots Model Railway Club, is moving to the arena at Kettering Conference Centre in Thurston Drive.

Exhibition manager Jackie Kneeshaw with her grandchildren enjoying the 4inch scale traction engine ride.

The exhibition will feature 40 of the best model railway layouts from across the country in all popular scales with 31 specialist traders and six demonstrators on hand for those who enjoy the hobby.

Exhibition manager Jackie Kneeshaw said: “People come from all over the country by car and train for them. It’s a very popular hobby.

“This is a great opportunity in a new venue with everything in one big space.

“There will be some of the best railway layouts from around the country and some of them won’t have been seen in this area before.”

The vintage bus transporting people to and from the train station.

The move to Kettering is a permanent one after the exhibition’s previous home in Godmanchester closed.

It is already booked for the next three years and they have provided dates they want to book up until 2025.

Jackie said: “We looked around and everyone told us about the arena in Kettering.

“It’s only 35 miles west so we thought it would be a perfect location.”

Previous exhibitions have attracted 3,000 people over a weekend but it’s hoped, with a bigger venue and its proximity to the M1 and M6, this event will see an even bigger attendance.

The Kettering event will see a 4in scale miniature traction engine giving rides outside. Youngsters can get a certificate for driving a train on ‘Shabbey Road’, the Underground Ernie layout.

Anyone attending who is travelling by train can get a free transfer to and from Kettering’s railway station on a vintage bus.

Free parking will be available for anyone travelling by car with a courtesy bus running to overflow car parks. Refreshments will be available.

The show is open from 10am to 5pm on Saturday, June 8, and 10am to 4pm on Sunday, June 9.

Entrance is £8 for adults and £4 for children. A family ticket for two adults and two children is £20.

Anyone who has already bought an advance tickets will be allowed to enter at 9.45am on both days.

For more information visit https://www.stneotsmrc.com/exhibition-news or contact Jackie on 07810 861362.