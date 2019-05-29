HUGE inflatable play park coming to Kettering

An inflatable play park claiming to be the UK’s biggest is in Kettering this week.

Inflatable Family Fun Days are bringing their air-filled arena to Kettering Rugby Club tomorrow (Thursday) and May 31 (Friday).

Some of the inflatables on display.

The play park hosts 17 different inflatables including slides and obstacle courses with a few hundred children expected to join the fun.

Club secretary Peter May said: “The response we’ve had from likes and comments has been phenomenal.

“If we get two nice days of weather it will be fantastic.”

The Blues’ Waverley Road home is the latest in a line of rugby clubs to host the play park with one of the organisers a member of Leicestershire’s Hinckley Rugby Club.

Each day will have two three-hour sessions - one at 10am and one at 2pm - with each session costing £7.

Entry gains unlimited use of the inflatables apart from bumper boats and bungee trampolines, which cost extra.

Organisers say the play park is for children aged between two and 12.

Accompanying adults and car parking are free.

No booking is required with those wanting to attend paying on the day.