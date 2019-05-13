Huge fire at Kettering shop

Firefighters are at the scene of a large blaze in Kettering.

Flames can be seen coming out of windows on all three floors of the Kettering Bedding Centre building in Regent Street, and a huge plume of smoke is visible across the town.

Photo from Kit Mallin

Residents are being told to stay indoors and nearby streets are being evacuated.

One resident said: "The smoke was really black and it looked like it was round the back. Then all of a sudden there were flames out the front. Glass went everywhere and the smoke was so thick."

More details to follow.

Smoke coming out of the building