Huge bank holiday civil war battle re-enactment planned for stately home near Corby

The sights and sounds of an English Civil war battle will entertain an expected crowd of hundreds at a bank holiday event at a country house near Corby.

The UK’s oldest re-enactment society The Sealed Knot will be coming to Deene Park to enact the battle of 1643 that led to the country house being seized by Parliamentarian forces and stripped of its furniture, paintings and library.

Back in 1643, the ancestral home of the Brudenell family was seized by Parliamentarian forces and stripped of its furniture, paintings and library. The battle for Deene Park will be created by the Sealed Knot group over the bank holiday weekend. NNL-190516-171720005

Thomas Brudenell, a Royalist supporter, fled to Wales and subsequently ended up in the Tower. In 1661 Thomas became the first Earl of Cardigan, a title which remained with the Brudenells of Deene until the death of the seventh Earl in 1878.

The estate will echo to the sound of musket and cannon fire, the steady beat of the drums, the charge of cavalry and the clash of pike.

A living history camp will bring to life both military and civilian life during the 17th century.

The Sealed Knot, a registered educational charity, is the single biggest re-enactment society in Europe. It celebrated its 50th birthday in 2018.

Fire the muskets! The Sealed Knot will bring the sights and sounds of the English Civil Wars to Deene Park NNL-190516-171658005

The event opens at 12noon on Sunday 26 and Monday 27 of May and the battle starts at about 2pm. Entry is £5 per person for over 16’s and free for children. Tickets are available on the day or in advance from {the website|www.thesealedknot.org.uk|}.

Adjacent to the Sealed Knot event site is Deene House and Gardens. There is an additional entry charge to visit these.